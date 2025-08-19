Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 294,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.15. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

