Critical Review: National Steel (NYSE:SID) vs. Ternium (NYSE:TX)

National Steel (NYSE:SID) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Steel and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Steel -5.06% -13.90% -2.21% Ternium 3.66% 1.95% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Steel and Ternium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Steel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ternium 2 2 2 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

National Steel presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Ternium has a consensus price target of $32.8333, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Ternium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than National Steel.

National Steel has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Steel and Ternium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Steel $8.10 billion 0.22 -$480.53 million ($0.29) -4.53 Ternium $17.65 billion 0.37 -$53.67 million $3.03 10.85

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than National Steel. National Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. National Steel pays out -34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ternium pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of National Steel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ternium beats National Steel on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Steel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products. It also provides steel cutting services; produces and sells cement; operates railway and port facilities; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the company explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products. Its Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The Usiminas segment offers iron ore extraction, steel transformation, and production of capital goods and logistics; and manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, and stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It also provides medical and social; scrap; renewable energy; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. In addition, the company engages in the exploration, exploitation, and pelletizing of iron ore. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

