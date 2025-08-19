Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crocs by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Crocs by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

