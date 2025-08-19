Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Baird R W cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

