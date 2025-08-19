Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

