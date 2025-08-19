Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CAE Earnings

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

