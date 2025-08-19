Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,680 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Autohome by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 75.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 862,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 369,899 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of -0.03. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

