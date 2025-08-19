Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 87.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.