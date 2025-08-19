Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 415.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

