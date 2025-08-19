Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 699.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.88.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

