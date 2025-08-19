Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 135.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

