Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.