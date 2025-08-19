Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.67 Million Stake in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4,553.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CBT opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

