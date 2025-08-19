Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.71 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.