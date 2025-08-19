Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,232 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 228.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. M.D. Sass LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.8% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 347,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,729. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3%

CLH stock opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

