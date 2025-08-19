Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 236,589 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,358,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,137,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 302,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,144.40. This represents a 31.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.96. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

