Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 36,392 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1,441.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

