Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

