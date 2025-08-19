Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,225 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,934,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.68 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

