Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,877 Shares of GMS Inc. $GMS

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GMS by 170.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GMS by 38.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

NYSE GMS opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.76. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares in the company, valued at $383,691,966.20. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

