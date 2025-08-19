Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,930 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $186.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.