Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,209 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Belden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,043,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 711,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,154,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 695,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,305,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 457,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,498,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. Belden Inc has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $132.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Belden’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

