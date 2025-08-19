Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,502 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.5%

TRN stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

