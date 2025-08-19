Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,594 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $722.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.44.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

