Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,624 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.0% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.