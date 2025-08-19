Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,625,556 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,625,556 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

