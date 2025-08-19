Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,633 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Knowles were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 725.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Knowles Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,524.78. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

