Deutsche Bank AG Sells 72,237 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

