Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

