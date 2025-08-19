Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Stake Trimmed by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,640,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 277,387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,075,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,933 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,244 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

