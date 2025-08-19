Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares $AMZU Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $4,947,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 309.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

AMZU stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

