Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.87 and traded as high as $32.60. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 115,672 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLOW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $750.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.