Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.10 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,201 ($16.22). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,198 ($16.18), with a volume of 602,450 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.80) to GBX 1,225 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 ($19.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.16) to GBX 1,320 ($17.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,326 ($17.91).

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,081.10.

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.91), for a total value of £285,983.06 ($386,306.98). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

