Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.39 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.25). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 166.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 414,599 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elementis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM

Elementis Trading Up 1.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Elementis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.39.

In other Elementis news, insider Luc van Ravenstein sold 41,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £63,152.28 ($85,306.34). Also, insider Trudy Schoolenberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($69,701.47). Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.