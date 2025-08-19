Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.82 and traded as high as C$13.40. Enerflex shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 273,149 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$17.75 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.88.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.86%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 10,130 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total transaction of C$109,437.43. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Further Reading

