Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Equinox Gold worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,008,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,437 shares during the period. Compass Rose Asset Management LP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,776,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

