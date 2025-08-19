Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,749.88 ($50.65) and traded as high as GBX 3,815 ($51.53). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,798.34 ($51.31), with a volume of 1,141,529 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,091 ($55.26) to GBX 4,102 ($55.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.73) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,325.50 ($58.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43. The stock has a market cap of £43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,870.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,749.88.

In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 88,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($50.57), for a total transaction of £3,319,018.56 ($4,483,342.64). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 54,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($50.57), for a total value of £2,050,588.80 ($2,769,943.00). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

