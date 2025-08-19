First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.6%

AG opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.12 and a beta of 0.72. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.