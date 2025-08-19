First Savings Financial Group, Inc. $FSFG Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

FSFG has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

