Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 220,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FT

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

About Fortune Minerals

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.01.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.