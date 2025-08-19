Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

