Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,943,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 236,476 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 453,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 184,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $49,365.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $276,932.58. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,990,782 shares in the company, valued at $179,268,889.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,574 shares of company stock worth $4,555,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

