FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FSEP opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $863.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

