Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

