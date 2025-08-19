FY2025 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup Lifted by Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $138.04 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,971 shares of company stock worth $1,854,388. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,284,000 after acquiring an additional 247,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,120,000 after acquiring an additional 197,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.