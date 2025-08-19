FY2028 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals Decreased by Analyst

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research report issued on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday.

TMC the metals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $326,225.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,184.68. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 164,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $737,783.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,244.83. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,521 shares of company stock worth $1,259,009. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TMC the metals by 437.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

