Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 58,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

