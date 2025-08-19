Genpact Limited $G Stake Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $60,110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.



