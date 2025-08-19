Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.6250.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Gentex Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gentex by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,868,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gentex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,339,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

