George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$253.82 and traded as high as C$268.41. George Weston shares last traded at C$267.66, with a volume of 138,546 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$271.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$308.00 to C$313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$316.00 to C$323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$277.47, for a total transaction of C$1,478,612.05. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23. Insiders have sold a total of 17,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
